New Precision Agriculture in South Dakota

The South Dakota Board of Regents is scheduled to discuss naming the facility the Raven Precision Agriculture Center to recognize the gift from Sioux Falls-based Raven Industries.

The university says its bachelor's degree in precision agriculture is the first in the nation. Supporters say the new project will provide modern research and education space.

.

Raven Industries is heavily involved in precision agriculture. They work to deliver impactful technology to growers and custom applicators around the world. From field computers to sprayer and planter controls, GPS guidance steering systems, and wireless technology, Raven provides precision agriculture products designed to reduce operating costs and improve yields.