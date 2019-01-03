New Pizza Joint Coming to Downtown Sioux Falls

Downtown Sioux Falls will feature a new pizza hot spot this summer. Papa Woody's has been serving up delicious wood-fired pizza from their food truck since 2016 and will now be moving into the Jones421 Building, 421 North Phillips Avenue according to the Argus Leader .

Lisa Esser and her husband say that the new place will feature a warm, cabin-like feeling. Lisa told the Argus, "I want it to feel warm and like home, when you’re hanging out in our space, you know, it’s the feeling of friendship and community."

Papa Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza also specializes in catering. They can cater anything from office parties to large wedding receptions with the help of a 2000 pound wood-burning brick oven in the back end of a 30-foot trailer.

They plan on opening their new restaurant on May 1, 2019.

