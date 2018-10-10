New Parking and Payment System Planned at Mount Rushmore

If you plan on visiting the faces out in the Black Hills anytime soon, the parking and payment methods will more than likely be different.

KSFY TV is reporting that Mount Rushmore National Memorial has elected to streamline its parking and payment system with hopes it will help alleviate long lines at the entrance of the memorial, especially during the busy summer months.

According to KSFY, beginning this month, drivers will no longer have to exchange cash or a credit card for a parking slip at manned booths. The new plan will allow people to pay at their leisure at designated stations set-up at several locations throughout the campus. Visitors will then present their paid ticket when leaving the parking area.

Another change that should help provide better connivence to visitors, each parking level will now feature an electronic sign displaying the number of parking spaces available on that level.

The parking fees at Mount Rushmore remain unchanged. KSFY reports it will still cost $10 per vehicle or $5 for visitors 62 or older. All active-duty military personnel get in free.

Source: KSFY TV