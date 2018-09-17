New Owner of Younkers Hints at Reopening Some of Their Stores

The new owner of Younkers, Herberger's and various other department stores, is hinting they might be reopening some of their brick-and-mortar stores across the country. So, does that mean the Sioux Falls Younkers will be reopening? That's the big question being asked around town.

CSC Generations Holdings Incorporated acquired the retail chain and immediately announced it's re-activating all its store names: Bergner's, Boston Store, Carson's, Elder Beerman, Herberger's and Younkers. They're also said to be rehiring some of the former employees and in talks to reopen some of their stores.

Jordan Voloshin, Co-President of CSC Generation, in a news release had this to say. “Over the last 120 years, Bon-Ton ( the former owner of the chain of stores ) has touched the lives of tens of millions of Americans, and we couldn’t be more excited by the opportunity to continue the company’s legacy."

CSC Generation says currently they're in "advanced discussions" with landlords to reopen stores in Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. At this time, however, there's no mention of reopening any South Dakota stores.

Keep your fingers crossed - it could still happen!

Source: Associated Press

