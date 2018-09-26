New on Netflix: October 2018

Obviously with Halloween just around the corner, October’s new offerings on Netflix are heavy with horror. There’s Blade and Blade II , plus The Shining , while on the Netflix Originals front you have Malevolent , about a pair of fake ghost hunters who find a real haunting, a new The Haunting of Hill House series, and the debut of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina , based on the Archie Comics series.

If you need a break from spooky stuff you can sample a new season of Making the Murderer , Black Dynamite , Adam Sandler’s first new standup special in years, and Private Life , a Netflix Original starring Paul Giamatti and Kathryn Hahn as a married couple trying to get pregnant. It’s one of the best things Netflix has done, so expect to hear more about that on ScreenCrush next month. In the meantime, here’s the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in October.

Avail. 10/1/18

Angel Eyes

Anger Management

Billy Madison

Black Dynamite

Blade

Blade II

Blazing Saddles

Empire Records

Gotham: Season 4

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny

Must Love Dogs

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship

Mystic River

New York Minute

Once Upon a Time in America

Pay It Forward

Pee-wee's Big Adventure

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumble in the Bronx

She's Out of My League

Sommersby

The Dead Pool

The Devil's Advocate

The Green Mile

The Lake House

The NeverEnding Story

The Shining

V for Vendetta

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Avail. 10/2/18

Joe Rogan: Strange Times -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Comedian Joe Rogan takes on sexual politics, American politics, pro wrestling and vegans in a new stand-up special shot in Boston.

MeatEater: Season 7 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Steven Rinella returns for more hunting and cooking expeditions in rugged locales with friends that include the likes of comedian Joe Rogan.

Monty Python: The Meaning of Live

Monty Python's Life of Brian

Avail. 10/3/18

Truth or Dare (2017)

Avail. 10/4/18

Creeped Out -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This kids anthology series features spine-shivering tales of sinister neighbors, creepy ghouls, technology out of control and more.

The Haunting of Molly Hartley

Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode

Avail. 10/5/18

Big Mouth: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Carnal urges and teen angst abound as Nick, Andrew and friends pursue new crushes, tangle with the Shame Wizard and sample pot for the first time.

Dancing Queen -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Yes, he owns a successful dance studio. But Justin Johnson also slays onstage as drag superstar Alyssa Edwards. It’s a fierce, full and fabulous life.

Élite -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When three working class kids enroll in the most exclusive school in Spain, the clash between the wealthy and the poor students leads to tragedy.

Empire Games -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Interviews with scholars and dramatic reenactments bring to life the origins and history-making achievements of the world's greatest ancient empires.

Little Things : Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

More fun ensues as Kavya and Dhruv’s relationship progresses amid conversations about their future and visits from family and friends.

Malevolent -- NETFLIX FILM

A brother-sister team who fake paranormal encounters for cash get more than they bargained for when a job at a haunted estate turns very, very real.

Private Life -- NETFLIX FILM

A couple coping with infertility struggles to keep their marriage afloat as they navigate the world of assisted reproduction and adoption.

Super Monsters Save Halloween -- NETFLIX FILM

It’s Halloween, and the Super Monsters are ready to celebrate -- with candy, costumes and music to get you in the mood!

Super Monsters: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

With curious new student Spike in the mix, the Super Monsters use their powers to solve problems -- and conquer their fears about growing up. (See trailer HERE)

The Rise of Phoenixes -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Friday)

When a secret from the past rears its head, a respected court scholar must choose between avenging her family and staying true to the prince she loves.

YG Future Strategy Office -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

K-pop star Seungri, BIGBANG's youngest member, tries to lead a team of bumbling staff at YG's Future Strategy Office in this mockumentary sitcom.

Avail. 10/6/18

Little Things: Season 1

Avail. 10/8/18

Disney's Sofia the First: Season 4

Mo Amer: The Vagabond -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Arab-American comedian Mo Amer brings his worldly experiences to his debut Netflix Original stand-up special, Mo Amer: The Vagabond. Filmed at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, TX, Amer enlightens audiences about the truths of his first hand experiences as a refugee. From the American immigration policy and touring internationally without a passport to the time he went viral for sitting next to Eric Trump on a flight, this is Amer like you have never seen before.

Avail. 10/9/18

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As Noah juggles his love triangle with Mayu and Yui, Shohei plans to confess to Seina -- but Terrace House's repeat member might have other options.

Avail. 10/10/18

22 July -- NETFLIX FILM

After a pair of shocking attacks in Norway, survivors -- and the country -- rally for healing and justice. Based on true events.

Pacto de Sangue -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

An ambitious TV reporter uses risky and ethically questionable methods to report on gang wars and police corruption in the Amazon port of Belém, Brazil.

Avail. 10/11/18

Salt Fat Acid Heat -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Chef and food writer Samin Nosrat brings her culinary manifesto of simple food rooted in tradition to the screen in a new cooking series.

Schitt's Creek: Season 4

Avail. 10/12/18

Apostle -- NETFLIX FILM

In this thriller, a man travels to a remote island in search of his missing sister, who was kidnapped by a murderous religious cult.

Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil -- NETFLIX FILM

A solitary blacksmith is locked in a vicious rivalry with the devil until a little girl appears in their lives by chance.

Feminists: What Were They Thinking? -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Revisiting 1970s photos of women that captured a feminist awakening, this film explores those women's lives and examines the continued need for change.

FightWorld -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Actor and martial artist Frank Grillo explores and experiences the diverse fighting techniques found in cultures around the world.

ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In 1976, reggae icon Bob Marley survived an assassination attempt as rival political groups battled in Jamaica. But who exactly was responsible?

Tarzan and Jane: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tarzan and Jane embark on a heroic adventure in the Brazilian rainforest, rescuing animals from an evil scheme and uncovering an ancient secret.

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

There's a new threat to baby popularity: old people. But a revolutionary "stinkless" serum could give Baby Corp a competitive advantage.

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wickedly talented baker and artist, Christine McConnell welcomes you into her terrifyingly delicious home to create delectable confections and hauntingly disturbing decor with the help of her colorful collection of creatures.

The Haunting of Hill House -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Flashing between past and present, a fractured family confronts haunting memories of their old home and the terrifying events that drove them from it.

The Kindergarten Teacher -- NETFLIX FILM

A devoted teacher takes interest in a young student's creative potential after hearing his poetry. But she soon crosses the line into obsession.

Avail. 10/15/18

Octonauts: Season 4

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When a kingdom is taken over by tyrants, the deposed princess begins a quest to find a disbanded group of evil knights to help take back her realm.

Avail. 10/16/18

Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I'll Shut Up -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ron "Tater Salad" White dishes out his signature brand of cynicism, riffing on sex, celebrity and the sinister habits of wild geese.

Avail. 10/19/18

Accidentally in Love -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A popular singer decides to go back to school, becoming the center of attention there, and meets an ordinary female student with a dual personality.

Ask the Doctor -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

From exercise to infertility to sleep, a team of doctors share expert advice, bust medical myths and test the latest treatments.

Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In this comedy series, teenage Zed and his pals face one ridiculous, hilarious predicament after another in their last weekend before high school.

Derren Brown: Sacrifice -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Illusionist Derren Brown concocts a psychological experiment in which he tries to manipulate an ordinary person into taking a bullet for a stranger.

Distrito salvaje -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A former guerrilla soldier tries to reintegrate into Colombian society and finds himself taking part in an entirely new kind of war.

Gnome Alone -- NETFLIX FILM

A high-schooler teams up with living garden gnomes to stop tiny creatures from another world who want to eat everything in sight.

Haunted -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

From the Executive Producers of The Purge franchise and Lore, Haunted gives a chilling glimpse into the first-person accounts from people who have witnessed horrifying, peculiar, extraordinary supernatural events and other unexplained phenomenons that continue to haunt them.

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shad Kabango traces the growth of hip-hop subcultures in New York, the South and Oakland, California, in the '80s and '90s.

Illang: The Wolf Brigade -- NETFLIX FILM

In 2029, a special unit of the South Korean police called Illang battles a terrorist group threatening to undo years of efforts to unify the two Koreas.

Larva Island -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Stranded on a tropical island, two goofy larva buddies find slapstick fun in everything from discovering food to meeting new animal friends.

Making a Murderer: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

With a national profile and new support after the release of "Making a Murderer," Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey continue to fight for exoneration.

Marvel's Daredevil: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

With Wilson Fisk out of prison and back to corrupting Hell's Kitchen, Matt Murdock must rise from the ashes.

The Night Comes For Us -- NETFLIX FILM

After sparing a girl's life during a massacre, an elite Triad assassin is targeted by an onslaught of murderous gangsters.

Wanderlust -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wanderlust looks at how we build and maintain happy relationships and asks whether lifelong monogamy is possible – or even desirable. Toni Collette plays Joy Richards, a therapist trying to find a way to keep her spark alive with her husband after a cycling accident causes them to reassess their relationship. As we meet her family, friends, neighbours and clients, remarkable yet relatable stories of love, lust and forbidden desire emerge.

Avail. 10/21/18

Robozuna -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A boy and his homemade robot attempt to free their oppressed nation from an evil empire and its robot centurions in this exciting animated series.

Avail. 10/23/18

ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Adam Sandler takes his comical musical musings back out on the road, from comedy clubs to concert halls to one very unsuspecting subway station.

Avail. 10/24/18

Bodyguard -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

After helping thwart a terrorist attack, a war veteran is assigned to protect a politician who was a major proponent of the conflict he fought in.

Avail. 10/25/18

Great News: Season 2

Avail. 10/26/18

Been So Long -- NETFLIX FILM

A single mother in London's Camden Town hears music when she meets a handsome stranger with a past. But she's not sure she's ready to open her heart.

Castlevania: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As Dracula and his legion of vampires prepare to rid the world of humanity's stain, an unlikely trio of heroes dares to stand in their way.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As her 16th birthday nears, Sabrina must choose between the witch world of her family and the human world of her friends. Based on the Archie comic.

Dovlatov -- NETFLIX FILM

An intimate portrait that captures six days in the life of influential Russian dissident writer Sergei Dovlatov.

Jefe -- NETFLIX FILM

The story of a boss that everyone hates: some kiss up to him; nobody tells him the truth. He's the successful entrepreneur about to fall off the cliff.

Shirkers -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When she recovers stolen film of a movie she shot 25 years ago, novelist Sandi Tan revisits her time with the enigmatic man who swiped the footage.

Terrorism Close Calls -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Law enforcement officials look back on attempted terrorist attacks that were thwarted in the nick of time.

Avail. 10/27/18

Girl from Nowhere -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A mysterious, clever girl named Nanno transfers to different schools, exposing the lies and misdeeds of the students and faculty at every turn.

Avail. 10/28/18

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Sunday)

In this weekly show, Hasan Minhaj brings his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to explore the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.

Avail. 10/30/18

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Having finally reached the seventh floor, Hakuno clings to the hope that he can somehow fix this defective war. But time is running out.

The Degenerates -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A series of no-holds-barred comedy from the likes of rising comics like Big Jay Oakerson, Joey Diaz, Liza Treyger, Yamaneika Saunders, Christina P. and Brad Williams.

Avail. 10/31/18

Goldie & Bear: Season 2

GUN CITY -- NETFLIX FILM

Set in Barcelona in 1921, a double agent infiltrates the local mafia to find out who is selling weapons and explosives to anarchist groups.