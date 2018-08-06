New Monday Morning Segment on KSOO – ‘Out and About with Addie & Kali’
The Main Street Cafe debuted a new segment this week. Every Monday morning at 7:20 Chad and Beth will be joined by Addie and Kali with The Event Company.
The feature is called 'Out and About with Addie and Kali' and will focus on community events - because, after all, "It's never too early to start planning for next weekend."
Here's this week's report:
Boutique Crawl in Downtown Sioux Falls
Thursday, August 9
4 PM - 8 PM
Downtown Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
Head on down to downtown Sioux Falls for an evening of shopping, sips, snacks and savings! A variety of the boutiques will have brand new items with a special sale. There will also be a giveaway for a gift package up to $800 - the more boutiques you visit, the more chances you have to win! It will be a great night to support your local businesses!
https://www.facebook.com/events/199692204027254/
2018 Great Plains Balloon Race
Friday, August 10 - Sunday, August 12
Kenny Anderson Park
Sioux Falls, SD
Join the Sioux Falls Ballooning Association for their annual Great Plains Balloon Race. Come over to Kenny Anderson Park behind Washington HS to watch multiple hot air balloons take flight at the same time. The event begins at 6:00 p.m. on Friday August 10th. Flights are planned for Friday evening, Saturday morning and evening, with a glow Saturday at dusk. An additional flight may be held Sunday morning also. All flights are weather permitting. Bring the whole family out to see all of the hot air balloon action up close!
https://www.facebook.com/events/2028849934030757/
Artisans for Animals
Saturday, August 11
9 AM - 2 PM
8th and Railroad Center
Sioux Falls, SD
This Saturday is the final day for the Artisans for Animals show at 8th and Railroad. Local artists and makers will come together to sell items with proceeds going to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. Come down with your pets to not only purchase beautiful art, but help the other animals in our community!
https://www.facebook.com/events/850141185132825/?event_time_id=850141188466158&active_tab=about
Basics to Hand Lettering/Modern Calligraphy Workshop
Saturday, August 11
10:30 AM-12:00 PM
Oh My Word Luxury Paperie
Sioux Falls, SD
$30/ticket
Celebrate the end of summer with a morning downtown at Oh My Word. Chelsey Burtis will teach hand lettering and modern calligraphy, you'll learn techniques which will undoubtedly improve your handwriting as well as be given the tools to create beautiful hand-lettering on your cards and personal items. Workshop fee includes class instruction, all supplies (with a notebook to take home!) cupcake from Oh My Cupcakes!, and beverage of your choice (soft drink, water or coffee). A fun morning to learn a new trade!
https://www.facebook.com/events/2093642227572494/
Co-op Block Party 2018
Saturday, August 11
2:00 PM
The Co-op Natural Foods
Sioux Falls, SD
The Co-op is hosting their 3rd Annual Block Party on Saturday, August 11th. There will be live music, great food, games, local and fresh goods and tons of booths to visit! The perfect way to celebrate a great growing season in the local area!
https://www.facebook.com/events/212532532689394/?active_tab=discussion
A Night Under The Stars!
Sunday, August 12
8:30 PM
Strawbale Winery
Renner, SD
FREE
Join Strawbale Winery and the Siouxland Libraries for A Night Under The Stars! You will be able to watch the Perseid meteor shower and learn all about the night sky. Social hour begins at 8:30 with the meteor viewing beginning at 9:30. Sky guides and maps and beverages will be available. What a fun night to not only learn, but view the beautiful night sky!
https://www.facebook.com/events/2157503277818628/
Source: The Event Company
