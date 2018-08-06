The Main Street Cafe debuted a new segment this week. Every Monday morning at 7:20 Chad and Beth will be joined by Addie and Kali with The Event Company.

The feature is called 'Out and About with Addie and Kali' and will focus on community events - because, after all, "It's never too early to start planning for next weekend."

Here's this week's report:

The Event Company (used with permission)

Boutique Crawl in Downtown Sioux Falls

Thursday, August 9

4 PM - 8 PM

Downtown Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, SD

Head on down to downtown Sioux Falls for an evening of shopping, sips, snacks and savings! A variety of the boutiques will have brand new items with a special sale. There will also be a giveaway for a gift package up to $800 - the more boutiques you visit, the more chances you have to win! It will be a great night to support your local businesses!

https://www.facebook.com/events/199692204027254/

The Event Company (used with permission)

2018 Great Plains Balloon Race

Friday, August 10 - Sunday, August 12

Kenny Anderson Park

Sioux Falls, SD

Join the Sioux Falls Ballooning Association for their annual Great Plains Balloon Race. Come over to Kenny Anderson Park behind Washington HS to watch multiple hot air balloons take flight at the same time. The event begins at 6:00 p.m. on Friday August 10th. Flights are planned for Friday evening, Saturday morning and evening, with a glow Saturday at dusk. An additional flight may be held Sunday morning also. All flights are weather permitting. Bring the whole family out to see all of the hot air balloon action up close!

https://www.facebook.com/events/2028849934030757/

The Event Company (used with permission)

Artisans for Animals

Saturday, August 11

9 AM - 2 PM

8th and Railroad Center

Sioux Falls, SD

This Saturday is the final day for the Artisans for Animals show at 8th and Railroad. Local artists and makers will come together to sell items with proceeds going to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. Come down with your pets to not only purchase beautiful art, but help the other animals in our community!

https://www.facebook.com/events/850141185132825/?event_time_id=850141188466158&active_tab=about

The Event Company (used with permission)

Basics to Hand Lettering/Modern Calligraphy Workshop

Saturday, August 11

10:30 AM-12:00 PM

Oh My Word Luxury Paperie

Sioux Falls, SD

$30/ticket

Celebrate the end of summer with a morning downtown at Oh My Word. Chelsey Burtis will teach hand lettering and modern calligraphy, you'll learn techniques which will undoubtedly improve your handwriting as well as be given the tools to create beautiful hand-lettering on your cards and personal items. Workshop fee includes class instruction, all supplies (with a notebook to take home!) cupcake from Oh My Cupcakes!, and beverage of your choice (soft drink, water or coffee). A fun morning to learn a new trade!

https://www.facebook.com/events/2093642227572494/

The Event Company (used with permission)

Co-op Block Party 2018

Saturday, August 11

2:00 PM

The Co-op Natural Foods

Sioux Falls, SD

The Co-op is hosting their 3rd Annual Block Party on Saturday, August 11th. There will be live music, great food, games, local and fresh goods and tons of booths to visit! The perfect way to celebrate a great growing season in the local area!

https://www.facebook.com/events/212532532689394/?active_tab=discussion

The Event Company (used with permission)

A Night Under The Stars!

Sunday, August 12

8:30 PM

Strawbale Winery

Renner, SD

FREE

Join Strawbale Winery and the Siouxland Libraries for A Night Under The Stars! You will be able to watch the Perseid meteor shower and learn all about the night sky. Social hour begins at 8:30 with the meteor viewing beginning at 9:30. Sky guides and maps and beverages will be available. What a fun night to not only learn, but view the beautiful night sky!

https://www.facebook.com/events/2157503277818628/

Source: The Event Company

