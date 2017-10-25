New International Airline Rules Go Into Effect November 2

If you're planning on flying overseas anytime after November 2, be prepared to jump through a few more hoops when it comes time to re-enter the country.

New security measures take effect on that day on all U.S-bound flights that will include stricter passenger screenings.

Carry-on electronic devices are the main focus for the changes being made. All passengers will have to undergo a security interview either at check-in or at the gate.

The changes will impact approximately 325-thousand passengers on about 2-thousand commercial flights arriving daily in this country.

Source: Reuters

See Also: