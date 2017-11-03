New High-Alcohol Beer by Samuel Adams Won’t Be Banned in South Dakota. So Cheers!
Just in time for the holidays a new beer by Samuel Adams will hit the shelves of your favorite liquor haunt. But it'll cost you. Big time.
The Boston-based beer company has released 13,000 bottles of a special beer aged in bourbon casks. They’re calling them Utopias and they cost you $200 a bottle.
According the Samuel Adams website:
At 28% ABV, the brew is reminiscent of a rich vintage Port, old Cognac, or fine Sherry with notes of dark fruit, subtle sweetness, and a deep rich malty smoothness. With only 68 wooden casks of Utopias created in 2017, just 13,000 bottles will hit shelves nationwide... The 2017 release is a blend of batches, some having been aged up to 24 years in a variety of barrels. To create this year’s one-of-a-kind vintage, the 2017 recipe includes Utopias aged in a variety of barrels including new Scandinavian Aquavit barrels as well as a portion of the final blend aged in Moscat barrels, a first time for the beer.
Here's the kicker. Because it has 28% alcohol content, it’s actually illegal in 12 states. But not South Dakota.
Officer: How many have you had tonight?
Me: One. Swear to God.
