New Event Shining the Spotlight on the Work of Area Farmers

A new event will shine a spotlight on the work of farmers during their busiest season of the year. National Farmer’s Day at the Barn, organized by the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held Friday, October 12 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Stockyards Ag Experience Barn at Falls Park.

The inaugural National Farmer’s Day at the Barn is a family-friendly event that is free to attend. Featured will be harvest-themed activities for the kids, a pumpkin patch, tours of the Barn, and video footage from the field. There will also be free ice cream, coffee, and cold drinks.

National Farmer’s Day is observed every year on October 12. It’s a day to acknowledge the hard work that goes into supplying the world with food. People are encouraged to thank the farmers and ranchers in their lives that plow, sow, raise, feed and harvest the food our country needs to succeed.

National Farmers Day at the Barn is organized by the Agri-Business Division of the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and is sponsored by Coffea Roasterie, Minnehaha County Farm Bureau, Stensland Family Farms, and Stockyards Ag Experience.

Source: Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce