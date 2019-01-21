Being in the Super Bowl is a very familiar place for the New England Patriots and being the favorite in games is a very familiar place as well.

That is where the Pats find themselves heading into Super Bowl LIII as they are slightly favored over the Los Angeles Rams.

On Monday, the Patriots opened up as 1.5 point favorites as we begin the two week wait until the Super Bowl.

Now those odds could change quickly depending on how much money comes in on each team.

If the majority of the money starts to come in on the Patriots, then the favored Pats could see that number climb, while if the Rams start to see the majority of the money come in on them, the odds could start to even out even more.

It was a rare moment for the Pats heading into the AFC Championship game where the Patriots were underdogs to the Kansas City Chiefs by 3 points.

The Rams were also 3 point underdogs to the Saints but like the Patriots were able to overcome the odds and advance to the Super Bowl.

The total on the game is set currently at 58 points as well.

New England will play Los Angeles in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta at the Mercedes Benz Stadium on February 3.