New England Patriots Set Super Bowl Record with 6th Title

The New England Patriots added even more luster to the franchise’s rich championship history on Sunday. And after Tom Brady led one classic drive to win the Patriots their record-tying sixth Super Bowl, he perfectly summed up the 13-3 victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams. “Finally got a touchdown and the defense played the best game of the year,” Brady said.

Their victory over the Los Angeles Rams put a stamp on a season that started 1-2 but ended with New England becoming the first team since the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins to win the Super Bowl after losing it the previous season.

New England is now tied with Pittsburgh at six Super Bowl titles apiece. The Patriots also improved to 41-1 in the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era after shutting out an opponent in the first half, including the postseason. Brady is also the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl at age 41. Belichick is the oldest coach to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at age 66.

With his sixth ring, Brady has broken a tie with Hall of Famer Charles Haley for the most all-time by a player.

The 13 points scored by New England matched the lowest total the team has scored in any of Brady’s 40 postseason starts. This was the first of Brady’s nine Super Bowl appearances in which he did not throw a touchdown.

It was his fifth postseason game without a TD pass. The Patriots are now 5-0 in those games.

