New England Patriots Give Belichick 250th Victory

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have thrived in the final month of the season since Bill Belichick and Tom Brady's arrival. They're hoping their 24-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings is the start of another memorable December.

Tom Brady passed for 311 yards and a touchdown, Bill Belichick earned his 250th victory, including playoffs, as Patriots coach in Sunday's victory over Minnesota. Including his 37 regular-season and postseason wins with the Browns, Belichick has 287 wins overall.

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Brady completed 24 of 32 passes and has 579 touchdown passes, including the playoffs, tying him with Peyton Manning for the most all time. He also has 508 regular-season TD passes, which ties him with Brett Favre on the career list.

Minnesota (6-5-1) has lost two of its past three. The defeat prevented Minnesota from gaining ground on the NFC North-leading Chicago Bears who lost 30-27 in overtime to the New York Giants.

Kirk Cousins kept Minnesota in the game early, before faltering down the stretch. He finished 32 of 44 for 201 yards and touchdown but had two late interceptions.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.