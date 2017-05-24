New Dodge Banned from Racing Because It Has Too Much Power

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is the most powerful car ever produced. It has 840 horsepower right from the showroom.

The car will go from a dead stop to 60 mph in a little over two seconds. If you live right along the interstate, this would be perfect car for you. You could be doing 60 right out of the garage and easily blend right into traffic.

This car can be in 5th gear in five seconds and it can have you thru the quarter mile in nine seconds at nearly 150 mph.

This thing is nuts! It is so powerful, that the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) has banned it from competition. The creators at Dodge are proud of this.

The car hits showrooms this fall. The starting price is $84,995.

