New Discount Tool Store Opening in Sioux Falls

If you're into tools ( and show me a guy who isn't ), Sioux Falls is about to get a Harbor Freight Tools discount store.

According to Argus Leader Media the Sioux Falls store plans to tentatively open Tuesday October 24 with a grand opening on Wednesday November 8.

The 15-thousand square foot store is located in the old Big City Motors building located at 3100 West 12th Street.

This will be the first Sioux Falls store for the discount chain. They currently have a store up-and-running in Rapid City - 800 nationwide.

Once the store opens between 35 and 40 people are expected to be employed.

The store uses the phrase "Quality Tools at Ridiculously Low Prices" as its advertising slogan.

Source: Argus Leader Media

