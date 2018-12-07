New Director of Athletics at University of Sioux Falls Named

The University of Sioux Falls has announced their new Director of Athletics and she is Pam Gohl. Gohl begins the job immediately.

According to a press release from Dan Genzler Gohl has extensive leadership experience in athletic administration, holds a Master's degree in Sports Management, and is a former student-athlete herself. She is in her seventh year at USF. Gohl is also an NCAA Division II National Champion coach, an NSIC Coach of the Year and the 2009 Molten/Women's Division II Bulletin Coach of the Year.

Twice Gohl has served as Interim Athletic Director for USF.

While serving on the leadership team in athletics, Gohl has been part of an athletic department that continues to excel in the classroom and in competition while holding true to USF's Culture for Service.

"I am humbled and honored for this opportunity at the University of Sioux Falls," Gohl said. "I am excited to continue to work in a new capacity with the student-athletes, coaches, staff and the USF community with its tremendous fan base as we build on past success and create a shared vision of growth and achievement in the future."