New Deli, Lounge to Open in Former Keller’s Green Grocery Store

A local caterer with a history of working for a number of Sioux Falls restaurants has a plan for the empty Keller’s Green Grocery location in The Carpenter Building in downtown Sioux Falls.

KSFY TV is reporting , that Dan Myers, owner of Elite Cafe & Catering has put together a business model he plans to employ in the old Keller's Green Grocery store. Myers, who is busy remodeling the space now, told SiouxFallsBusiness.com , that he has always wanted to branch out, and according to KSFY report , the former Carpenter Building location will give him an excellent chance to make that happen.

KSFY TV reports that Myers plans to utilize four different concepts in one space. The front area of the building will house a bar with a display case and deli options, that will feature a salad bar and soups. In addition, there will also be a retail area with microwavable meals, protein bars and other grab-and-go items.

Myers plans to brighten up the space, and mix in a lot of high-end foods according to SiouxFallsBusiness.com .

His ultimate goal is to make the new business as convenient as possible for those who live, work, and enjoy the downtown life.

Myers is still working on a name for the establishment. But plans to open in mid-March.

He anticipates hiring up to a dozen employees, and hopes to start advertising for staff very soon.

Source: KSFY TV/ SiouxFalls Business.com

See Also: