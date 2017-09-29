New Creative Studio opening in Sioux Falls

Are you ready to create a DIY masterpiece? Then this new hot-spot in town is for you!

Board & Brush , located at 1813 S Marion Road offers a unique way for you to create a custom piece of wood work that looks professionally made.

The Wisconsin-based company started out in 2015 and has over 100 locations nationwide. According to their website their goal is to turn you into a "DIY master" by encouraging you to understand and appreciate the beauty of raw materials: the wood, the knots, the color variations and the simple imperfections that will make your project unique.

This new concept is great for birthday parties, bachelorette parties, corporate events and so much more. The new location will be opening soon and their website already has a sign-up for classes. If interested, go to Board and Brush Sioux Falls .

