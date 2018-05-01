New Craft Brewery Coming to Sioux Falls East Side

I live and work on the westside of Sioux Falls, so I rarely get the opportunity to make it over to the city's east side as much as I would like, but when I do, it never ceases to amaze me just how much new construction is going on, and just how much that part of Sioux Falls has grown over the past decade or so.

It looks like we can officially add another new business to the east side list. KSFY TV is reporting that within the next few weeks, a new business is about to break ground that east side craft beer lovers will most certainly endorse and frequent often. Obscure Brewing Co. expects to begin work on becoming the latest business to join Sioux Falls ever sprawling east side.

According to KSFY, when completed Sioux Falls newest brewery will be located in a retail area on the north side of Arrowhead Parkway and will boast a 4,400-square-foot building set into a hillside, that will include a tasting room, which will also feature a look down into the production area.

KSFY reports that Sioux Falls latest brewery will be owned by Don Choate, and his wife Jackie, along with minority partner Mike Nussbaum, who will also double as the brewer for Obscure Brewing Co.

Choate, told KSFY TV, “If everything goes to plan, Obscure Brewing Co. should be open this fall."

The brewery will launch with six to eight beers that are a combination of recipes created by Choate and Nussbaum. Jodi Schwan with SiouxFalls.Business has the complete backstory on Obscure Brewing Co. here.

Source: KSFY TV/SiouxFalls.Business

