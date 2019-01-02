New Computer Code Center for Kids Coming to Sioux Falls

A computer franchise that teaches kids coding skills is planning to open a location in south Sioux Falls. Code Ninjas has announced plans to set up shop in the area of 85th and Minnesota Avenue. The program teaches children computer coding skills through a game-based curriculum. Currently, there are 323 Code Ninja locations in 36 states. Sioux Falls will be the company's first in South Dakota.

The company was founded by David Graham, a Houston-based programmer and entrepreneur who previously founded Coder Camps, a program that teaches adults to be software developers. The Code Ninjas centers are geared more towards kids who have an interest in computers and what makes them run.

Code Ninjas plans to open this summer in the new Liberty Square retail center, just off 85th Street and Minnesota Avenue in front of Walmart. Liberty Square currently houses Urban Chislic and Orange Theory Fitness. Safe Splash Swim School is set to open later this month.

Soon, Liberty Square will be breaking ground on its next retail center. That's where Code Ninjas plans to be located. The new building will be built between Urban Chislilc and the new Silverstar Car Wash. It'll consist of 12,500 square feet with six separate areas for retail business.

Source: Argus Leader