Deep-fried meat chunks. Who is going to say no to that? Chislic is the unofficial state meat of South Dakota. Many restaurants in the Sioux Empire serve chislic. Whether you want to nibble on the original lamb or not-so-exotic beef, it seems everyone uses a different cut of meat, seasoning and cooking method.

According to SiouxFalls.Business, there's a restaurant dedicated to the nuggets of goodness coming to 85th and Minnesota. Urban Chislic will be in a strip mall near the booming business area and will open this summer. Chislic is the main attraction, but the restaurant will also feature sandwiches, wings and more.

A few months ago we conducted a survey and asked "Where can you find the best chislic in the Sioux Empire?" The top three included The Attic Bar and Grill, Meridian Corner by Freeman and 12th Street Pourhouse. Check out the entire Top 10.

Just moved here and not even sure what chislic is? Let us educate you.

