New Bridal Shop Set to Open in Downtown Sioux Falls

June, the most popular wedding month of the year will be here before you know it, and if Mother Nature is finally in a good mood by then, maybe the temps will be at least in the upper 60's by the time you say your vows? (Fingers crossed!)

If you're having a wedding this summer, or maybe just in one, and you're having a difficult time finding the perfect dress, there's a new bridal shop coming to downtown Sioux Falls that just might be able to help.

SiouxFalls.Business is reporting that Marie & Marie Bridal plans to open their doors to the public on Thursday, (April 19). Sioux Falls newest bridal store will be located on the first floor of the Boyce-Greeley Building on Phillips Avenue north of 11th Street.

Two sisters, Erin Rallis and Kayla Thompson own the new bridal shop, and they recently told Jodi Schwan at SiouxFalls.Business , the dresses are in, the store is almost set up and ready for business.

According to SiouxFalls.Business , Marie & Marie Bridal will be open from 11 AM to 7 PM Monday through Thursday, 11 AM to 5 PM Friday, and 9 AM to 5 PM on Saturday's. The store plans to carry dresses for both brides and bridesmaids, including some brands that are new to the Sioux Falls area.

If you're in the process of planning your big day ladies, Marie & Marie Bridal is now taking appointments at marieandmariebridal.com.

Source: SiouxFalls.Business

