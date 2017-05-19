New Baseball Team Set to Take the Field in Sioux Falls

There's another option to catch some great baseball action this summer in the Sioux Empire. Sioux Falls Gold is ready for their inaugural season.

Sioux Falls Gold is a collegiate wooden baseball team that is set to play in the new Pioneer Baseball League. Home games will be played at Augustana's Ronken Field between May and August.

Last year a similar team by the name of the Sioux Falls Pilots took part of the Corn Belt League. That league has folded, but the mission has not changed for team owner Don "Deke" Karras.

"We started up a new league, Pioneer Collegiate Baseball League, with Donnie Roberts and his two teams from last year," says Karras. "We wanted to built it out and he added Storm Lake, and Albert Lea."

College players from around the area make up the team, and are recruited by members of Karras' staff. For this season, their roster includes players from Augustana University, University of Sioux Falls, South Dakota State University, Wayne State University, and more. The main goal is to give players the opportunity to get scouted and to improve their game to potentially get to the next level.

These players are able to participate in the league within NCAA rules based on the switch to a wooden bat league, and without their college coaches involved.

"We are well aware of and are in full compliance with the NCAA and their rules. There is no coach that is affiliated with their players from college," says Karras. "There can't be any affiliation in that respect. We make sure that we don't do anything to get in the way of players eligibility."

Karras wants the give the community, especially the youth, another great way to experience the game of baseball.

"I'm into making memories for families. Very affordable, laid back, and old time entertainment for all," Karras explains. "We want to get that passion back for baseball and see that next generation coming up loving the game as much as what I did when I was younger."

Sioux Falls Gold will play its first home game against Storm Lake at Ronken Field on June 9th at 7:05 PM. Tickets are $7.50 for adults, $5.00 for active military/veterans, seniors, and children 12 and under. Any youth baseball player that comes to the game in their uniform can get into the game for $2.50.

More information about the team, coaches, and schedule can be found on the new Sioux Falls Gold website .