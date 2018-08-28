Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Seven strangers, each with their own secrets and baggage, staying under one roof. Watch what happens when people stop being polite…and start getting real. No, sorry, it’s not The Real World — it’s Bad Times at the El Royale , and there’s a brand spankin’ new trailer for Drew Goddard ’s thriller, which boasts one hell of an ensemble cast. And also Chris Hemsworth shirtless in the rain. Just sayin’.

Goddard’s first directorial effort since The Cabin in the Woods brings seven people together at the El Royale hotel in Lake Tahoe, where all of the skeletons in their respective closets converge over the course of one thrilling evening. Here’s the official synopsis:

Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at Lake Tahoe’s El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption… before everything goes to hell. Jeff Bridges, Chris Hemsworth, Jon Hamm, Dakota Johnson and Cynthia Erivo lead an all-star cast in BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE.

Bad Times at the El Royale looks like a heck of a good time, and the cast isn’t too shabby, either: Jon Hamm, Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson, Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Offerman, Cailee Spaeny and Lewis Pullman (seen most recently in the super underrated Strangers sequel).

Get ready to check in to the hotel from hell when Bad Times at the El Royale hits theaters on October 18.