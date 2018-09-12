New Attendance Record for Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center welcomed more than 12,000 Metallica fans to Tuesday

Kevin Winter, Getty Images

(9/11) night’s sold out concert, setting a new attendance record for an event at the PREMIER Center. The previous record was set by Carrie Underwood during her tour stop at the PREMIER Center in October of 2016.

Since opening four years ago, the PREMIER Center has seen over two million patrons through its doors. In 2017, attendance topped 709,000 helping the venue rank 44th in the United States and 88th in the world for concert attendance according to Pollstar Magazine.

Capacity is based on how the venue is set up for each specific event as determined by the event’s producers. In the case of both Metallica and Underwood, the entire floor was open for general admission standing room with no seats.

And the stage for each concert was placed in the center of the floor, opening more seats on the east side of the arena.