New App Raising Concern Over Driver Safety

Cars today are jam-packed with electronic conveniences meant to make driving safer and more convenient. But is General Motors taking it too far?

The automaker is taking some heat over an app they intend to install in millions of new vehicles beginning next year.

The app is called Market Place and basically allows you to shop while sitting behind the steering wheel of your car.

Critics argue the app will only add to the stress of driving, but GM argues it will do just the opposite - minimizing what the driver needs to do allowing them to remain focused.

GM also says the app was designed in accordance with the Voluntary Driving Distraction Guidelines adopted by the auto industry.

Despite what many drivers believe, The National Safety Council says there no evidence that proves that using hands-free technology is risk-free.

