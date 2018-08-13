When you think of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, images of a talking animatronic cat or Melissa Joan Heart dancing with Britney Spears (never forget) probably pop into your mind. The ABC sitcom, as well as the animated series, was colorful, cheery, and playful. But Netflix has promised the latest take on the Archie Comics character will be much much darker. And they weren’t just being talking about the tone; this show is literally going to be dark as hell.

When Netflix first announced Chilling Adventures of Sabrina , the rebooted series was described as “a dark coming-of-age tale that traffics in horror, the occult and witchcraft,” and tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist , which sounds all sorts of awesome. The first set of official photos took that darkness very seriously, with a set of images cloaked in witchy vibes and very minimal light.

The first photo features Keirnan Shipka as the title witch, wearing a red coat in the middle of a forest. You’ll notice a blurring effect on background, giving the image a freaky tunnel vision look. But it’s the second still that shows just how dark the show from Riverdale vet Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will get. Interestingly enough, /Film noticed that a pair of these photos with the brightness hiked up were debuted on Entertainment Weekly today; but ignore those, the photos here are the official ones directly from Netflix.

The second photo finds Shipka’s Sabrina bowing to Richard Coyle’s Father Blackwood, a High Priest of the Church of Night and the Dean of the Academy of the Unseen Arts. And the two women directly behind her? Aunt Zelda (Miranda Otto of Lord of the Rings ) and aunt Hilda ( Wonder Woman star Lucy Davis) of course! Where’s Salem at though?

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has already been renewed for a second season ahead of its premiere, so prepare for lots of eerie magic to ensue. The first 10-episode season arrives on Netflix on October 26.