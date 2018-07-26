Netflix watchers can catch Gran Torino and new seasons of Ozark , The Originals , The 100 and The Good Place in August.

The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in August:

Aug. 1

Batman Begins

Chernobyl Diaries

Clerks

Constantine

Dreamcatcher

Edge of Fear

Eraser

Gran Torino

House of Deadly Secrets

Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar Season 1

Million Dollar Baby

No Reservations

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC

P.S. I Love You

Secretariat

Silverado

Steel Magnolias

Striped

Switched - Netflix Original

The Aviator

The Golden Compass

The Informant!

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Aug. 2

Emelie

Aug. 3

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe - Netflix Original

Cocaine Cast - Netflix Original

Dinotrux Supercharged Season 3 - Netflix Original

I Am a Killer - Netflix Original

Like Father - Netflix Original

Marching Orders - Netflix Original

Aug. 4

Flavors of Youth: International Version - Netflix Original

Mr. Sunshine (Streaming every Saturday) - Netflix Original

On Children - Netflix Original

Aug. 5

Paid in Full

Aug. 9

Perdida - Netflix Original

The Originals Season 5

Aug. 10

72 Dangerous Animals: Asia - Netflix Original

Afflicted - Netflix Original

All About the Washingtons - Netflix Original

Demetri Martin: The Overthinker - Netflix Original

Insatiable - Netflix Original

La casa de las flores - Netflix Original

Million Pound Menu - Netflix Original

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society - Netflix Original

The Package - Netflix Original

The Ponysitters Club - Netflix Original

Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 7 - Netflix Original

Zion - Netflix Original

Aug. 11

No Country for Old Men

Aug. 13

Alexander: The Ultimate Cut

Splash and Bubbles Season 2

The Nut Job

Aug. 15

Adventures in Public School

Hostiles

The 100 Season 5

Aug. 16

Evan Almighty

Wish I Was Here

Aug. 17

Disenchantment - Netflix Original

Wish I Was Here - Netflix Original

Pinky Malinky - Netflix Original

Spirit Riding Free Season 6 - Netflix Original

Stay Here - Netflix Original

The Motive - Netflix Original

To All the Boys I've Loved Before - Netflix Original

Ultraviolet - Netflix Original

Aug. 19

The Investigator: A British Crime Story Season 2 - Netflix Original

Aug. 21

Year One

Aug. 23

Deadwind - Netflix Original

Follow This - Netflix Original

Great News Season 1

Aug. 24

Ask the StoryBots Season 2 - Netflix Original

Bert Kreischer: Secret Time - Netflix Original

Ghoul - Netflix Original

The After Party - Netflix Original

The Innocents - Netflix Original

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 3 - Netflix Original

Young & Hungry Season 5

Aug. 28

The Good Place Season 2

Aug. 29

Inequality for All

Aug. 31

Inside the Criminal Mind - Netflix Original

Ozark Season 2 - Netflix Original

Paradise PD - Netflix Original

The Comedy Lineup Part 2 - Netflix Original

The Laws of Thermodynamics - Netflix Original

Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest - Netflix Original

Undercover Law - Netflix Original

Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in August:

Aug. 1

3000 Miles to Graceland

Adventures in Babysitting

Can't Buy Me Love

Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot Season 1

Finding Dory

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Reasonable Doubt

The Killing Seasons 1-3

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Aug. 2

10 Rules for Sleeping Around

Aug. 5

13 Assassins

Aug. 6

Welcome to Me

Aug. 10

St. Vincent

Aug. 12

For a Good Time, Call...

Aug. 13

Help, I've Shrunk the Family

Aug. 16

Being Flynn

Enter the Battlefield

Jem and the Holograms Seasons 1-3

Littlest Pet Shop Seasons 2-4

Pariah

Pound Puppies Seasons 1-3

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Adventures of Chuck & Friends Season 2

Transformers Prime Seasons 2-3

Transformers: Rescue Bots Seasons 2-4

Aug. 23

Sausage Party

Aug. 25

The Road

