It's a battle between a handful of states and President Donald Trump over the repeal of net neutrality. The clash is in federal court over a set of rules aimed at preventing big internet providers from discriminating against certain technology and services.

Where does South Dakota fit it in the fight to repeal net neutrality?

According to Government Technology , South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem's address on January 8 cited the need for better connectivity across the entire state. While urban centers have taken speedy connections for granted, Noem said access to high-speed Internet is more vital than ever for families making their way in the agricultural sector.

"I’ve heard it said that 65 percent of children in elementary school today will work in jobs that don’t yet exist. These jobs of the future – the jobs our children will depend on to support families of their own – will almost certainly require access to technology, particularly the internet. We must make those investments now. Raising the next generation with tools such as broadband is our responsibility."

Noem also addressed the need for improved government transparency and committed to bolstering access to information through modernized websites and the use of current social networking channels.