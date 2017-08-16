For many areas, moisture levels aren’t quite back to normal. Wednesday’s rain certainly did its part to balance the scales.

Sioux Falls has been in one of the pockets that have been just slightly below adequate for moisture this year. Just over an inch of widespread rain across the city on Wednesday (August 16) coupled with around nine-tenths of an inch earlier this month among other showers has brought the water levels back from the dismal July.

For the month of August, Sioux Falls is ahead of the moisture pace at the midpoint. Only January 2017 has produced an above average yield for precipitation with most other months slightly below normal. Only March (-1.2 inches) and July (-2 inches) were significantly lacking.

The case of too much rain is most appropriate for areas of Nebraska. Embedded showers cast record-shattering amounts on Wednesday. National Weather Service estimates show that a swath of territory from Norfolk to O’Neil received multiple inches of rain.

Iowa was also witness to some large amounts mainly along U.S. Highway 20 where two to three inch amounts were common including Sioux City. A small area west of Lake Okoboji was also drenched in two inches of rain.

Parts of Minnesota had a little stronger dose of storms as tornado warnings were issued from late afternoon into early evening. Two confirmed tornadoes affected areas northwest of Mankato and northeast of New Ulm.

A dry but windy day is on tap for Thursday with maybe a slight risk of rain starting early Friday morning with the weekend looking nice. Early next week holds promise for another round of showers in the Sioux Falls and surrounding area.

