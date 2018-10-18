Nebraska’s New Tourism Slogan: ‘Honestly, It’s not for Everyone’

In an effort to boost their state's tourism, Nebraska decided to change things up a little with a new tourism slogan by poking a little fun at themselves. "Nebraska Nice" used to be the state's slogan but not anymore. The new slogan will now say, "Honestly, it's not for everyone" in new tagline ads.

According to the Sioux City Journal , research showed people outside of Nebraska were barely aware of the state as a vacation destination. Only 17 percent were likely to vacation here. And since 2013, Nebraska has been the least likely state to visit in the nation.

State Tourism Director John Ricks said that because Nebraska has consistently ranked as the "least likely state" tourists plan to visit, the marketing campaign needed to be different. The ads will launch next spring. So what do you think of the new state slogan?

Source: siouxcityjournal.com