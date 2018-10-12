LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska freshman Adrian Martinez's performances through four games already has him drawing comparisons to some of the standout quarterbacks coached by Scott Frost.

He set school freshman records with 384 yards passing and 441 yards of total offense in a loss at Wisconsin. That was his second straight game with more than 400 yards of total offense.

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald calls Martinez a magician.

The Cornhuskers visit the Wildcats on Saturday.

Adrian Martinez #2 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers

