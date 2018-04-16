Nebraska Sandhills Rattled by Five Earthquakes

Right smack in the middle of Nebraska, in the Sandhills of the Cornhusker state, there has been an odd streak of earthquakes this month.

Since the beginning of April the area around Stapleton and Arnold, Nebraska has had five earthquakes. The Latest was on Sunday (April 15). All the quakes have been in the magnitude 2 to 3 range. The largest was a 3.7 recorded on April 10 southeast of Stapleton.

Most of the quakes were probably only picked up by equipment and not felt by any people in the area. Quakes below a three probably went unnoticed by locals. The ones in the above 3 range probably raised some eyebrows. The United State Geological Survey describes these quakes as like "[v]ibrations similar to the passing of a truck."

Source: NBC2 Nebraska

