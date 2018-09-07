Nebraska Preview: Cornhuskers Host Colorado

It'll be the 2018 season opener - take two - when Nebraska welcomes Colorado , Saturday (September 8) afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

One week after a washout against Akron, the Cornhuskers will square off against the Buffaloes for the 70th time. It will be the first meeting between the two schools since they were both members of the Big XII in 2010. Since then Nebraska has moved on to to the Big Ten , Colorado to the Pac-12 .

The Buffaloes (1-0) were easy winners in week one with a 45-13 victory over Colorado State.

CU quarterback Steven Montez had a big day completing 22 of his 25 passes for 338 yards and four touchdowns. Montez topped 300 yards in a game three times last season.

Of the 22 completions Saturday (September 1), half of them went to wide receiver Laviska Shenault, who gained 211 yards and had a scoring grab.

Running back Trayvon McMillan racked up 103 yards on ten carries and added a touchdown run.

It was the first time in Colorado history they had a 300-yard passer, 200-yard receiver, and 100-yard rusher in one game.

Defensively, CU forced nine punts, recorded three sacks, and picked off a pass.

The Buffaloes top two tacklers from 2017, linebackers Rick Gamboa and Drew Lewis, are back.

Stopping the run will be a major emphasis for both Nebraska and Colorado in 2018. The Buffaloes were 108th in rushing defense last season, the Huskers were 114th.

Kickoff in Lincoln is 2:30 PM, Saturday. You can listen to the game live on ESPN 99.1 .

Last Saturday (September 1), the usual sellout crowd arrived at Memorial Stadium to see the beginning of the Scott Frost era as head coach of the Huskers.

Those 90,000-plus were treated to a very emotional tunnel walk, but not much else as the game was called off after the opening kickoff because of thunderstorms in the Lincoln area.

Nebraska officials are working to add a game to the Huskers schedule, either during their bye week - October 27 - or the Saturday after the regular season ends - December 1.

I talked with the 'Voice of the Huskers' Greg Sharpe about Akron cancellation and the match-up with Colorado:

