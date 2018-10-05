Nebraska Preview: Cornhuskers at #16 Wisconsin

The hole just keeps getting deeper for Nebraska football.

Already off to their worst start since World War II even before they kicked off last week, the Cornhuskers (0-4/0-2 Big Ten) have now entered unchartered territory. In the 128 years Nebraska has been fielding a football team, a Husker squad has never dropped eight consecutive games.

Until now.

It doesn't look like there's any relief on the horizon as Nebraska heads into the third week of Big Ten Conference action as 17-point underdogs at Wisconsin , Saturday (October 6) night.

The 16th-ranked Badgers (3-1/1-0 Big Ten) are coming off their bye week and have outscored opponents by an average of 32-14 so far in 2018.

Wisconsin has the number-one running attack and top runner in the Big Ten. The Badger offense is rolling up 266 yards per game on the ground and sophomore Jonathan Taylor is responsible for 151 of those yards each game. He racked up 249 yards as a freshman against Nebraska last season.

Junior quarterback Alex Hornibrook is second in the Big Ten in pass efficiency, completing 67 percent of his throws. He tossed three scores against Iowa in Wisconsin's last game.

The Badgers have been very good on third down this season, converting at a nearly 50 percent clip.

Defensively, Wisconsin has allowed the second-fewest points in the league this season and have a number of linebackers and defensive backs that can hit. One weakness has been getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. UW is last in the Big Ten with just three sacks in four games.

Kickoff in Madison is 6:30 PM, Saturday.

Last week, the Cornhuskers dropped a 42-28 decision at home to Purdue , the last team they beat 11 months earlier.

Things started well for Nebraska, as the Cornhuskers scored for the first time in a game all season when Divine Ozigbo found the end zone from 18-yards out.

But that momentum was short lived as the Boilermakers scored the next 27 points of the game, while the Big Red offense went stagnant, turning it over on downs, punting five times, and missing a field goal on their next seven drives.

By the time Nebraska put together three straight touchdown drives in the second half, the game was out of reach. The game marked the second time this season the offense has eclipsed 500 total yards and lost.

Penalties were again a big problem for head coach Scott Frost's team. The Huskers were flagged 11 times against Purdue, bringing their season total to 42 for 387 yards in just four games.

This week, Coach Frost has shuffled the lineup on both sides of the ball as he continues to look for the right personnel to turn around this current tailspin.

