Nebraska Misses Out on QB Transfer Joe Burrow

The University of Nebraska football program is certainly trending in the right direction after hiring Scott Frost as their head coach and it has drawn the eye of potential transfers across the country.

One of those talented transfers is QB Joe Burrow from Ohio State.

Unfortunately for the Huskers, he has chosen to play out the rest of his eligibility for LSU instead of Nebraska.

The pure fact that the Huskers were finalists for one of the more desirable transfers this off season certainly shows the brand is going in the right direction.

The on the field success will have to follow to sustain that momentum but with Frost at the helm, it seems not only are people hopeful about the future, there is interest from all over the country to be a part of the rebuilding.