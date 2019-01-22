Nebraska Has been in the Super Bowl More Times Than Tom Brady

The streak will continue, whether you are rooting for the Los Angeles Rams or the New England Patriots in this year's Super Bowl, one fan base is definitely winning and that's the Nebraska Cornhuskers .

With Ndamukong Suh and the Los Angeles Rams winning in overtime against the New Orleans Saints 26-23 and Rex Burkhead and the Patriots stunning win against the Kansas City Chiefs, two former Huskers in the Super Bowl .

See since 1993, a former Husker has been on a Super Bowl-winning roster every year. That is the longest streak of any collegiate program at this time this according to hailvarsity.com . The publication goes on to say that Nebraska has had 61 former players make 78 appearances in the Super Bowl, dating back to Super Bowl II following the 1967 season. Of the 52 Super Bowls to date, former Huskers have appeared in 40.

This may not mean anything to the average sports fan but after the season the Cornhuskers had, fans will take it. Super Bowl LIII aires live Sunday, February 3, 2019, at 5:30PM on CBS.

Source: hailvarsity.com