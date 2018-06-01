Nebraska men's basketball coach Tim Miles has confirmed that the Cornhuskers have agreed to play a non-conference game in Sioux Falls, at the Sanford Pentagon, during the 2018-19 season.

Miles, a Doland, South Dakota native, made the announcement Wednesday (May 30) during a broadcast on the Husker Sports Network. He did not reveal Nebraska's opponent at that game, but the Lincoln Journal Star is quoting a source as saying the match-up will be with Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys were 21-15 last season tied for sixth in the Big 12, despiite a pair of wins over first-place Kansas. Oklahoma State advanced to the quarterfinals of the NIT, where they were beaten by Western Kentucky

The Huskers finished 22-11 last season and tied for fourth in the Big Ten. Nebraska was eliminated by Mississippi State in the opening round of the NIT.

This will be the latest in a series of NCAA Division I non-conference neutral site men's basketball games the Pentagon has hosted. Since 2013, Wisconsin, St. John's, Wichita State, Memphis, Iowa State, Colorado, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, and Iowa have all played in Sioux Falls.