Another layer of a drug bust in Yankton County took a lot of money out of circulation which also underscores the massive problem that fentanyl has become in South Dakota.

A press release from South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley’s office plus the combined efforts of Yankton County Sheriff Jim Vlahakis and his department dug deep to uncover almost a half-million dollars in cash.

The official amount of money seized since the original arrests back on October 19, 2017 grew by $445,220 according to this latest discovery. That’s on top of over $86,000 in cash, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, MDMA and marijuana that resulted from the arrests of 28-year old Cory Michael Poelstra and 23-year old Carissa Sayler both of Yankton.

Jackley underscored the relevance of the haul that involved many components to achieve.

“This cooperative law enforcement effort has resulted in removing drugs and the proceeds from distribution off our streets. Law enforcement drug interdiction is a key component in keeping our communities safe.”

Assisting the Division of Criminal Investigation and Yankton County Sheriff’s Office in this cause were the Yankton Police Department and the United States Postal Service.

