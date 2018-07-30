Nearly 30 Sioux Falls Residents Went over the Edge Saturday

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken was one of nearly 30 other residents of the Sioux Empire that went over the edge this past weekend!

KSFY TV reports , it was time once again for the annual 'Over the Edge" fundraiser to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters. The event took place on Saturday, (July 28) at the Raven Industries Building downtown.

Just like in years past, several people known as Edgers rappelled down the side of the Raven Industries building. According to KSFY , each participant raised at least one thousand dollars that will go towards helping the kids the local Big Brothers Big Sisters organization supports here in the Sioux Empire.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sioux Empire Executive Director Jami Gates told KSFY , “All of the folks that raised money to go ‘Over The Edge’, were able to reach more children in our community, and put them with a mentor, a positive role model and help put them on path to success in life.”

The 2018 event was sponsored by Billion Toyota of Sioux Falls.

Source: KSFY TV

See Also: