A weekend unannounced Saturation Patrol in Sioux Falls produced results.

"This was Saturday night from 8:00 PM to 3:00 AM," according to Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

"We had 14 officers that were working. They were obviously concentrating on impaired drivers and unsafe driving. We had five DWI arrests, 19 speeding tickets, 10 drivers licensing violations, 21 no insurance tickets. All told there were over 90 citations that were issued."

Clemens wasn't surprised with the number of arrests and citations from the Sioux Falls Police Department's saturation patrol.

