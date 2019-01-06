NDSU Cruises to Seventh FCS Championship

The North Dakota State Bison are FCS Champions once again with a 38-24 win over Eastern Washington on Saturday.

The Bison jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and held a 17-10 lead at the half.

Eastern Washington showed some fight in the second half, but it was too much Easton Stick and NDSU down the stretch.

The fifth year senior has been the catalyst for the Bison all year long and was able to go 13 for 19, throw for 198 yards and two touchdowns.

In addition to what Stick did with his arm, his best work came on the ground as he rushed the football for 121 yards and ran for three touchdowns.

North Dakota State continues to be the gold standard at the FCS level but will have to try and win another title next year with a new coach, as head coach Chris Klieman is off to Kansas State as their new head coach.

NDSU promoted their defensive coordinator Matt Entz was promoted to head coach of the Bison and begins as the full time head coach now that the season is over.

Regardless of what the future hold, the time is now for NDSU to once again celebrate being champions of the FCS world.