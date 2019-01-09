NBA Veteran Vince Carter Saluted in Toronto

You could feel the rumble and hear the roar all the way from Toronto on Tuesday as an NBA legend took the court. 41-year old Vince Carter entered the game in the first period of the Atlanta Hawks-Toronto Raptors game and made a statement with a long three pointer.

Carter has quite the history and it all began in Toronto 21 years ago. He was selected fifth overall in the 1998 NBA Draft. Captured the 2000 NBA slam dunk contest and is an eight-time All-Star. He is the fourth player in NBA history to play 21 seasons.

Now with the Atlanta Hawks, Carter touched Raptor fans sentiment side Tuesday night. According to the Toronto Sun Carter his name will forever be synonymous with the franchise that ushered in his NBA career way back in the day when names such as Dirk Nowitzki and Paul Pierce entered the league.

Carter's creds also include Olympian as a member of the 2000 Summer Olympic team.