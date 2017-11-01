NBA Veteran Kirk Hinrich Joins Sanford Sports Team

Sanford POWER Basketball has attracted former college standout and NBA vet Kirk Hinrich to be its lead academy specialist.

According to a press release the two-time NCAA All-American and 13-year NBA veteran will be heavily involved with all facets of the Sanford POWER Basketball Academy, including camps, clinics and summer basketball teams.

“We’ve had the pleasure of working with Kirk at some of our camps before and couldn’t be more impressed by the way he interacts with the young athletes,” said Jesse Smith, director of operations for the Sanford Sports Complex.

Hinrich is a native of Sioux City, Iowa, played collegiately at Kansas University where he led the Jayhawks to consecutive NCAA Final Four appearances in 2002 and 2003.

The Chicago Bulls drafted Hinrich seventh overall in the 2003 NBA Draft. He played 14 seasons in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks.