NBA Jam Tournament and Food Truck at Arcade Eightyone Harrisburg

As the NBA plays out to find out who is the best in the league, Arcade EightyOne in Harrisburg is having a tournament of their own.

You won't need to stretch out or bring the Gatorade Arcade EightyOne in Harrisburg wants to find out who is the best at the early 90's classic arcade game NBA Jam.

In the early early 80's and 90's arcades where the place to be, some games would come and go without any one dropping more than a quarter or two.

Some of the arcade games would be forever solidified in our memory banks as part of our childhood because we spent so much time trying to master them.

NBA Jam was one of those arcade games that you could spend countless hours and quarters taking on your friends.

I wasn't the only one ironing out dollar bills and dropping coin after coin so I could slam dunk like a pro.

The game became exceptionally popular, and generated a significant amount of money for arcades after its release, creating revenue of $1 billion in quarters.

There will be food truck food on hand so you won't have to dunk on an empty stomach.

This Saturday, May 19th, from 5:00 pm till 8:30 pm at Arcade EightyOne in Harrisburg.

