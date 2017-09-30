NBA Issues Memo That Players Must Stand For The National Anthem

Amid all the news and discussion and action from players in the NFL amid police brutality and social injustice protests during the National Anthem, the NBA has taken a stance on how they will instruct their players this season.

In a memo released by the league to the players and organziations, they will uphold their current policy of requiring players to stand during the National Anthem.

This isn't a new policy by the league but it is a decision that will garner new support and criticism.

Here is a look at what the league sent out via that memo.

It will be interesting to see if all the players abide and interesting to see what kind of reactionary statements will come from the players within the league between now and the beginning of the regular season.