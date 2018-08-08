NBA 2019 Season Opener-Christmas Day Schedules Announced

Right in the middle of the dog days of summer the NBA has your Christmas Day lineup for games. That is if you can tear yourself away from binge-watching The Christmas Story or It's A Wonderful Life.

But let's backup just a little.

The season opener for the NBA is Tuesday, October 16 with a doubleheader featuring the Philadelphia 76ers visiting the Boston Celtics. Following that game don't miss the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder.

On Wednesday, October. 17 James Harden and the Houston Rockets will face the New Orleans Pelicans. In the second game the Phoenix Suns will host the Dallas Mavericks.

Thursday, October 18 the Chicago Bulls and the 76ers in Philadelphia. No we didn't forget about LaBron fans. LeBron James and his new team the Los Angeles Lakers will visit the Portland Trail Blazers in the second game.

Now moving on to Christmas Day you may want the picture-in-picture feature enabled or multiple TV's.

Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors

Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz

