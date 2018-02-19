National Wild Turkey Federation 25th Annual Banquet

The East Dakota National Wild Turkey Federation banquet and fundraiser will be held in Sioux Falls March 16 at Sioux Falls Convention Center.

Yes, there's no disputing that the pheasant is King when it comes to wildlife in South Dakota. But our turkey population continues to thrive throughout the state which draws hunters from all over the country.

At this years banquet ticket holders will be helping to support the Save the Habitat-Save the Hunt initiative that encourages youth, women and handicapped to enjoy the outdoors.

Several live auction items will be featured plus many silent auction and raffle items too.

A special National Wild Turkey Federation Gun of the Year raffle is underway. Only 125 tickets will be sold for a browning X Bolt with Leupold scope.

Become a National Wild Turkey Federation before March 12th and you could win a Savage 64 FVXP Semi-Auto .22 long rifle with a scope.

For tickets contact the East Dakota Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation or call 359.3613.

See Also: