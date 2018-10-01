National Taco Day: Best Tacos in Sioux Falls?

I've made it very clear in the past, that when it comes to a smackdown between Taco John's and Taco Bell, I'll always take TJ's, hands down. So you can be sure I'll be celebrating National Taco Day on Thursday, October 4, with a hard shell taco and Potato Oles.

But that is just me and I'm not saying they're the best tacos in Sioux Falls, they're just the best for me, especially because of Potato Oles, one of God's best creations!

National Taco Day became a thing in 2009, but no one is sure who started it. The history of the taco is also somewhat murky. One taco expert claims the word originates from 18th century Mexican silver mines. The miners referred to the explosives they used ( little pieces of paper wrapped around gunpowder and shoved into holes ) as tacos. Other taco historians believe they've been around since the 16th century

Ask 10 people in Sioux Falls what they're favorite taco place is and you'll probably get 10 different answers. I've never tried the tacos at Jacky's, but that is my overall favorite for Mexican-type food. And I need to qualify that because Jacky's is actually Guatemalan style food.

Other people swear Gilberto's is the best taco place in town. Again, I've only had their burritos, ( which were delish ) so I can't judge. Other names which come up, Nikki's, Puerto Vallarta, Tortilleria Hernandez, Inca, Pancheros, Casa, Qdoba, Chevy's and yes even Taco Bell.

So I leave it up to you to decide for yourself. As you can see I've already made up my mind.