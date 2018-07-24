National Plowing Contest August Second, Third and Fourth

See that picture up there? That might well be how your Grandpa or Great Grandpa plowed his field. Maybe he had one of those fancy new mechanical tractors, or maybe he was hanging on to the 'old days' and was walking that workhorse there in the background.

You'll see old and new as the National Plowing Contest comes to the area August second, third and fourth.

The event will be at the LeRoy Fett farm off I-29 Harrisburg exit 71, then a 1/2 mile west and 1 mile south (corner of 274th Street and 470th Avenue).

Events begin Thursday August second at 9:00 A.M. with the SD Antique contest, followed by the SD Small Plow Contest at noon.

The fun resumes Friday August third with the National Antique Contest, Nat'l Small Plow & Reversible Contest and more.

On Sunday August fourth it's the National Open Contest, capped off with the Nat'l Small Plow & Reversible Contest.

Admission is free and of course it's a great event for the whole family! The kids will love the Antique Tractor and Horse Plowing Demonstrations, too.

There will be concessions on site, and for more information call John at 605-201-1857 or Phillip at 605-266-7155.

