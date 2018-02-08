National Pizza Day Deals!

They say Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. I would have to disagree. National Pizza Day is, and this Friday pizza restaurants in the Sioux Empire are offering up some amazing deals. According to the courier-journal , here are some of the deals going on.

Tomacelli's : A large 4 topping for $11.99 and an extra large 4 topping for $13.99. Add a side salad and drink for just $2.99 to your pizza.

Pizza Man : 2-Medium topping pizza and 6 traditional wings for $16.99

Domino's : Choose two or more items from a select menu for $5.99 each. The deal includes medium two-topping pizzas. Medium 2-topping handmade pan pizzas are $8.99. Get one large three-topping pizza for $7.99.

Papa Murphy's : Get $2 off any large pizza and $3 off any family-size pizza. Both offers are online only.

Pizza Hut : Multiple deals including online-only special for a $7.99 large two-topping pizza.

Godfather’s Pizza : Get any two large, one-topping pizzas for $22 or get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.99 with the purchase of a large specialty pizza.

Little Caesars : Get extra pepperoni and cheese for $1 when you upgrade to Little Caesars " EXTRAMOSTBESTTEST" at participating stores.

Papa John’s : Double the love, double the pepperoni with Papa John’s Dual Layer Pepperoni pizza. Now through March 5th, get a large or pan crust Dual Layer Pepperoni pizza for $10.

See Also :