National Pizza Day Deals!
They say Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. I would have to disagree. National Pizza Day is, and this Friday pizza restaurants in the Sioux Empire are offering up some amazing deals. According to the courier-journal, here are some of the deals going on.
- Tomacelli's: A large 4 topping for $11.99 and an extra large 4 topping for $13.99. Add a side salad and drink for just $2.99 to your pizza.
- Pizza Man: 2-Medium topping pizza and 6 traditional wings for $16.99
- Domino's: Choose two or more items from a select menu for $5.99 each. The deal includes medium two-topping pizzas. Medium 2-topping handmade pan pizzas are $8.99. Get one large three-topping pizza for $7.99.
- Papa Murphy's: Get $2 off any large pizza and $3 off any family-size pizza. Both offers are online only.
- Pizza Hut: Multiple deals including online-only special for a $7.99 large two-topping pizza.
- Godfather’s Pizza: Get any two large, one-topping pizzas for $22 or get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.99 with the purchase of a large specialty pizza.
- Little Caesars: Get extra pepperoni and cheese for $1 when you upgrade to Little Caesars "EXTRAMOSTBESTTEST" at participating stores.
- Papa John’s: Double the love, double the pepperoni with Papa John’s Dual Layer Pepperoni pizza. Now through March 5th, get a large or pan crust Dual Layer Pepperoni pizza for $10.
